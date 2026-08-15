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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit declines 6.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit declines 6.98% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Total Operating Income decline 2.40% to Rs 5304.70 crore

Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India declined 6.98% to Rs 1292.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1389.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income declined 2.40% to Rs 5304.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5435.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income5304.705435.08 -2 OPM %104.86102.94 -PBDT1712.131869.03 -8 PBT1712.131869.03 -8 NP1292.261389.25 -7

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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