Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit declines 6.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 2.40% to Rs 5304.70 croreNet profit of Export-Import Bank of India declined 6.98% to Rs 1292.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1389.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income declined 2.40% to Rs 5304.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5435.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income5304.705435.08 -2 OPM %104.86102.94 -PBDT1712.131869.03 -8 PBT1712.131869.03 -8 NP1292.261389.25 -7
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