Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit declines 6.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 2.40% to Rs 5304.70 crore

Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India declined 6.98% to Rs 1292.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1389.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income declined 2.40% to Rs 5304.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5435.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5304.705435.08104.86102.941712.131869.031712.131869.031292.261389.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News