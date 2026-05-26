Home / Markets / Capital Market News / External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Calls for Maritime Security and Economic Partnerships in Indo-Pacific region

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Calls for Maritime Security and Economic Partnerships in Indo-Pacific region

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Indo-Pacific must remain a driver for global growth and stability, and the Quad must work towards ensuring maritime security and promoting economic choices in the region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. The Quad meeting came amid rising global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

"Our focus will clearly be on the Indo-Pacific, which is the specific limit of the Quad," the external affairs minister said. Moreover, he mentioned "At the global level, we have to address issues like supply chain resilience, connectivity choke points, manufacturing and resource concentrations and gaps in critical infrastructure.

The New Delhi meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, with Jaishankar presiding over it. Rubio said the areas in which the Quad has been working together became more relevant because of recent events around the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One Mobikwik Systems gains after RBI approval for offline merchant business

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

Euro jumps to one-week high as dollar retreats; EUR/INR futures climb towards 112 mark

First Published: May 26 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story