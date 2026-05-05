Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit declines 94.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 99.90 crore

Net profit of Exxaro Tiles declined 94.30% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 99.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 304.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.