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Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit rises 155.56% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 31.25% to Rs 85.22 crore

Net profit of Exxaro Tiles rose 155.56% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.25% to Rs 85.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales85.2264.93 31 OPM %8.199.41 -PBDT4.993.48 43 PBT2.581.10 135 NP2.070.81 156

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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