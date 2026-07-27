Exxaro Tiles standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.83% to Rs 73.79 croreNet profit of Exxaro Tiles rose 90.00% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 73.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales73.7963.16 17 OPM %8.279.09 -PBDT3.493.07 14 PBT1.070.69 55 NP0.950.50 90
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