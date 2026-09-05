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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eyantra Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Eyantra Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.99% to Rs 19.17 crore

Net Loss of Eyantra Ventures reported to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.99% to Rs 19.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.1719.56 -2 OPM %-12.15-10.84 -PBDT-2.57-2.29 -12 PBT-3.58-3.29 -9 NP-1.90-1.73 -10

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First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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