Eyantra Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 224.23% to Rs 25.29 crore

Net profit of Eyantra Ventures reported to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 224.23% to Rs 25.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 188.13% to Rs 94.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.