Eyantra Ventures standalone net profit rises 117.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Eyantra Ventures rose 117.65% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.58% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.23% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 182.90% to Rs 14.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

