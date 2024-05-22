Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eyantra Ventures standalone net profit rises 117.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Eyantra Ventures standalone net profit rises 117.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 76.58% to Rs 5.58 crore

Net profit of Eyantra Ventures rose 117.65% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.58% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.23% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 182.90% to Rs 14.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.583.16 77 14.064.97 183 OPM %9.5010.13 -7.4013.48 - PBDT0.540.32 69 1.050.67 57 PBT0.540.32 69 1.050.67 57 NP0.370.17 118 0.750.52 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mega Nirman &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sunraj Diamond Exports consolidated net profit rises 22.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Naksh Precious Metals reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Orissa Minerals Development Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

eYantra Ventures Limited completes acquisition of Prismberry Technologies, Lands approx a USD 1 million deal from an USA-based Company

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

GE T&amp;D India reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 45.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Geecee Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story