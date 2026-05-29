Home / Markets / Capital Market News / F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the March 2026 quarter

F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 129.32% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 171.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 129.32% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.42% to Rs 2.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.54% to Rs 8.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.051.33 129 8.224.82 71 OPM %45.5760.15 -53.6563.69 - PBDT1.080.44 145 3.192.25 42 PBT1.030.38 171 2.982.17 37 NP0.760.28 171 2.211.62 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Vintage Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 58.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mahasagar Travels standalone net profit declines 83.82% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story