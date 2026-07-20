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F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 857.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 303.95% to Rs 6.14 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 857.58% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 303.95% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.141.52 304 OPM %76.5557.89 -PBDT4.270.49 771 PBT4.230.44 861 NP3.160.33 858

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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