Fabtech Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.25% to Rs 74.98 crore

Net profit of Fabtech Technologies reported to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 74.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.74.9868.015.65-9.136.55-6.575.25-7.964.21-6.13

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