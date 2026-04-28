Fabtech Technologies surges after PAT rises over 46% YoY in Q4

Fabtech Technologies jumped 8.31% to Rs 175.95 after the company reported 46.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.06 crore on a 17.5% increase in net sales to Rs 158.52 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 29.89 crore, up by 50.0% from Rs 19.93 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company posted net profit and total income of Rs 38.36 crore (down 17.4% YoY) and Rs 410.77 crore (up 25.7% YoY), respectively.

The companys management said: "FY26 has been a defining year for Fabtech Technologies, reflecting our resilience, strong execution, and long-term strategic focus.