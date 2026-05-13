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Family Care Hospitals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Family Care Hospitals reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 44.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 97.34% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.02 200 0.217.90 -97 OPM %3450.00-5200.00 --1614.29359.75 - PBDT2.060.92 124 -3.5231.28 PL PBT1.860.67 178 -4.4030.15 PL NP-2.420.99 PL -8.68-44.15 80

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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