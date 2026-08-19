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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fancy Fittings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Fancy Fittings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 41.71% to Rs 2.82 crore

Net loss of Fancy Fittings reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.71% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.821.99 42 OPM %-16.317.04 -PBDT-0.293.89 PL PBT-0.913.30 PL NP-0.843.52 PL

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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