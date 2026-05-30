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Fancy Fittings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales decline 11.19% to Rs 2.54 crore

Net loss of Fancy Fittings reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.19% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.04% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 10.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.542.86 -11 10.1511.40 -11 OPM %-23.2331.12 -2.3617.72 - PBDT-0.710.51 PL 3.9210.30 -62 PBT-1.32-0.05 -2540 1.488.02 -82 NP-0.990.04 PL 2.348.37 -72

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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