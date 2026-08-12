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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 229.39 crore

Net profit of Faze Three declined 24.51% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 229.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 211.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales229.39211.97 8 OPM %9.3211.63 -PBDT21.4524.34 -12 PBT13.3817.12 -22 NP9.6412.77 -25

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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