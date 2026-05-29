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FCS Software Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53900.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 203.86% to Rs 26.77 crore

Net profit of FCS Software Solutions rose 53900.00% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 203.86% to Rs 26.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.76% to Rs 2.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.14% to Rs 58.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.778.81 204 58.1536.54 59 OPM %21.749.65 -8.0813.93 - PBDT7.181.79 301 9.137.99 14 PBT6.130.55 1015 5.425.02 8 NP5.400.01 53900 2.623.73 -30

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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