FCS Software Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53900.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 203.86% to Rs 26.77 crore

Net profit of FCS Software Solutions rose 53900.00% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 203.86% to Rs 26.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.76% to Rs 2.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.14% to Rs 58.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.