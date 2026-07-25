FCS Software Solutions consolidated net profit rises 6200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 82.97% to Rs 16.12 croreNet profit of FCS Software Solutions rose 6200.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 82.97% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.128.81 83 OPM %6.399.65 -PBDT1.851.79 3 PBT0.970.55 76 NP0.630.01 6200
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