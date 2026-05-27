FDC consolidated net profit rises 167.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 584.79 crore

Net profit of FDC rose 167.39% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 584.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 491.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.48% to Rs 281.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 266.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 2170.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2108.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.