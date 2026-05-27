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FDC consolidated net profit rises 167.39% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:09 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 584.79 crore

Net profit of FDC rose 167.39% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 584.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 491.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.48% to Rs 281.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 266.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 2170.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2108.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales584.79491.89 19 2170.932108.12 3 OPM %18.1910.97 -15.9415.41 - PBDT154.7068.87 125 454.63410.95 11 PBT140.3553.31 163 395.39357.22 11 NP103.4038.67 167 281.42266.79 5

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

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