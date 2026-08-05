FDC consolidated net profit rises 9.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 667.69 crore

Net profit of FDC rose 9.17% to Rs 132.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 667.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 648.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.667.69648.4121.4221.65189.83174.69174.70159.78132.49121.36

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