FDC standalone net profit rises 122.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 564.36 crore

Net profit of FDC rose 122.04% to Rs 107.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 564.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 482.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.49% to Rs 285.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 273.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 2126.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2070.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.