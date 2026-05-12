Fedbank Financial drops after True North Fund offloads stake

Fedbank Financial Services fell 1.22% to Rs 150.35 after a block deal took place on the exchanges.

The company said that significant shareholder True North Fund VI LLP has sold its entire stake of 2,56,95,139 equity shares, representing approximately 6.86% of the paid-up equity share capital, through a block deal on the stock exchange mechanism

The shares were acquired by Nomura India Equity Fund, managed by Nomura Asset Management.

Consequent to this transaction, True North Fund VI LLP's shareholding in the company stands at Nil.

Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina) is a non-banking finance company (NBFC). It is a subsidiary company of Federal Bank and has been engaged in financial services. It is a leading retail focused NBFC specializing in loan against property and gold Loans.