Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 2,38,812 equity shares under ESOS on 10 May 2024. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 3,69,38,68,990 consisting of 36,93,86,899 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,69,62,57,110 consisting of 36,96,25,711 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

