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Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 40.31% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 616.45 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 40.31% to Rs 100.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 616.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.59% to Rs 343.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 2223.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2061.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales616.45536.23 15 2223.602061.87 8 OPM %62.9960.89 -62.5957.64 - PBDT149.89111.90 34 515.48352.60 46 PBT134.9098.65 37 461.01303.75 52 NP100.5371.65 40 343.60225.18 53

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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