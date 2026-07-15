Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 52.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.68% to Rs 669.93 croreNet profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 52.49% to Rs 114.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.68% to Rs 669.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 516.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales669.93516.60 30 OPM %65.6963.89 -PBDT167.73112.72 49 PBT153.48100.35 53 NP114.3875.01 52
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