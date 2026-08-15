Fedders Holding consolidated net profit declines 34.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.01% to Rs 68.88 crore

Net profit of Fedders Holding declined 34.26% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.01% to Rs 68.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.68.8877.402.0510.1311.0614.029.9613.0310.8216.46

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