Fedders Holding consolidated net profit declines 34.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.01% to Rs 68.88 croreNet profit of Fedders Holding declined 34.26% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.01% to Rs 68.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.8877.40 -11 OPM %2.0510.13 -PBDT11.0614.02 -21 PBT9.9613.03 -24 NP10.8216.46 -34
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