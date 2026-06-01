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Fedders Holding consolidated net profit rises 258.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 22.69% to Rs 134.13 crore

Net profit of Fedders Holding rose 258.61% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 134.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.14% to Rs 91.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.91% to Rs 344.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 425.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales134.13109.32 23 344.75425.17 -19 OPM %-11.821.56 --1.464.01 - PBDT23.306.65 250 82.6041.18 101 PBT22.295.49 306 78.5937.85 108 NP23.746.62 259 91.3137.71 142

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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