Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.80% to Rs 7946.61 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 22.92% to Rs 1340.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1090.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.80% to Rs 7946.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7107.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.48% to Rs 4345.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4158.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.58% to Rs 29674.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28106.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.