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Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 36.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 9.94% to Rs 7861.58 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 36.78% to Rs 1256.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 918.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 9.94% to Rs 7861.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7150.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income7861.587150.84 10 OPM %66.1164.96 -PBDT1741.001269.83 37 PBT1741.001269.83 37 NP1256.09918.32 37

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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