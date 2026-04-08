Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 284.65, up 3.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.85% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% jump in NIFTY and a 10.29% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 284.65, up 3.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 4.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52716.25, up 5.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.09 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 285.55, up 3.44% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 49.85% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% jump in NIFTY and a 10.29% jump in the Nifty Bank index.