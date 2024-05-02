Federal Bank Ltd spurts 0.86%, gains for five straight sessions

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 164, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.1% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% jump in NIFTY and a 13.68% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 164, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 22684.5. The Sensex is at 74680.62, up 0.27%. Federal Bank Ltd has added around 6.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49396.75, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 409.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 166.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

