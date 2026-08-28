Federal Bank Ltd has lost 4.02% over last one month compared to 0.09% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 0.68% drop in the SENSEX

Federal Bank Ltd gained 3.17% today to trade at Rs 344.7. The BSE BANKEX index is up 0.99% to quote at 64949.27. The index is up 0.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd increased 2.99% and IDFC First Bank Ltd added 2.82% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 8.04 % over last one year compared to the 3.69% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Federal Bank Ltd has lost 4.02% over last one month compared to 0.09% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 0.68% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2261 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 364.95 on 04 Aug 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 188.45 on 04 Sep 2025.