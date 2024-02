Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 414.75 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) declined 0.04% to Rs 24.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 414.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 393.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.414.75393.3411.4714.0856.1658.4234.8637.0124.4824.49

