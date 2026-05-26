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Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit declines 17.28% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 488.58 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) declined 17.28% to Rs 49.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 488.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 458.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.33% to Rs 170.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 1958.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1800.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales488.58458.75 7 1958.401800.19 9 OPM %16.8221.19 -15.4615.79 - PBDT93.04106.64 -13 345.92322.36 7 PBT71.6084.68 -15 258.18234.87 10 NP49.1359.39 -17 170.66162.03 5

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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