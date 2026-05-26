Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit declines 17.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.50% to Rs 488.58 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) declined 17.28% to Rs 49.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 488.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 458.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.33% to Rs 170.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 1958.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1800.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.