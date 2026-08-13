Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 526.27 croreNet profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 0.49% to Rs 43.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 526.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 483.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales526.27483.67 9 OPM %12.8214.59 -PBDT82.2783.07 -1 PBT61.2461.01 0 NP43.4643.25 0
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