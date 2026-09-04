Dynamic Cables Ltd, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd, Avro India Ltd and Jaykay Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 September 2026.

Dynamic Cables Ltd, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd, Avro India Ltd and Jaykay Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 September 2026.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd lost 18.36% to Rs 501 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 86889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd tumbled 10.29% to Rs 489.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63872 shares in the past one month. Ugar Sugar Works Ltd crashed 7.89% to Rs 53.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92961 shares in the past one month. Avro India Ltd pared 7.37% to Rs 8.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.