Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.86% to Rs 28.22 croreNet profit of Felix Industries rose 53.66% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.86% to Rs 28.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.2220.62 37 OPM %32.0727.06 -PBDT8.835.20 70 PBT7.914.78 65 NP5.673.69 54
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