Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.86% to Rs 28.22 crore

Net profit of Felix Industries rose 53.66% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.86% to Rs 28.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.2220.6232.0727.068.835.207.914.785.673.69

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