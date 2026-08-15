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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.66% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 36.86% to Rs 28.22 crore

Net profit of Felix Industries rose 53.66% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.86% to Rs 28.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.2220.62 37 OPM %32.0727.06 -PBDT8.835.20 70 PBT7.914.78 65 NP5.673.69 54

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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