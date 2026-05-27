Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit declines 44.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.06% to Rs 121.58 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech declined 44.20% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.06% to Rs 121.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.62% to Rs 71.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 525.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 469.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.