Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit declines 55.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.60% to Rs 121.82 croreNet profit of Fermenta Biotech declined 55.38% to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.60% to Rs 121.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 136.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales121.82136.26 -11 OPM %14.8320.72 -PBDT19.8933.90 -41 PBT14.6928.09 -48 NP9.7421.83 -55
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