Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit declines 55.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.60% to Rs 121.82 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech declined 55.38% to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.60% to Rs 121.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 136.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.121.82136.2614.8320.7219.8933.9014.6928.099.7421.83

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