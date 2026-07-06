Fermenta Biotech receives FSSAI approval for its Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) - Plant Source

For use as ingredient in Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals and Food Products

Fermenta Biotech announced that its Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) - Plant Source (VITADEE Green) has received approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for use as an ingredient in Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals and Food Products.

The approval allows Indian food and supplement manufacturers to use VITADEE Green in fortified staple foods, food and beverages, dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, addressing one of the most pressing gaps in the country's nutritional landscape.

Studies estimate that a large percentage of the Indian population has suboptimal Vitamin D levels, a deficiency increasingly linked to urbanisation, indoor lifestyles and limited sun exposure despite the country's geography.