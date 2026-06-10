Fertiliser stocks gain on reports of higher subsidy support amid rising global prices

Shares of fertiliser companies advanced on Wednesday after reports suggested that the Centre may increase fertiliser subsidies this fiscal year to cushion the impact of rising global prices linked to escalating tensions in West Asia.

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) jumped 2.93%, National Fertilizers gained 2.42%, Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 2.07%, Shree Pushkar Chemicals advanced 1.22%, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) climbed 0.98%, while Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) added 0.83%.

According to media reports, the Department of Fertilisers has sought higher budgetary support as the conflict involving Iran pushes up global prices of fertilisers, natural gas and energy products. The government is reportedly considering a substantial increase in subsidy allocations to shield farmers from higher input costs.