Fertiliser stocks rally after Centre regulates natural gas supply amid West Asia conflict

Fertiliser stocks surged on Tuesday after the Centre issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act to regulate the production, supply and distribution of natural gas in the country.

The regulation came due to disruptions in global LNG shipments caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The order, notified by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the official gazette on March 9, seeks to ensure equitable distribution and continued availability of natural gas for priority sectors including domestic piped natural gas (PNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport and fertilizer production.

Following the development, shares of major fertiliser companies rallied. Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore jumped 19.33%, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers rose 12.55% and National Fertilizers gained 10.72%. Zuari Agro Chemicals advanced 8.21%, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals climbed 7.8%, Shree Pushkar Chemicals surged 6.36%, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation rose 4.69% and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals added 4.66%.

According to the government order, gas supply to domestic PNG, CNG for transport, LPG production and essential pipeline operations will receive 100% of their average consumption over the previous six months, subject to operational availability. Fertiliser plants have been classified under Priority Sector II and will receive 70% of their average natural gas consumption over the past six months. The order also requires fertiliser units to use the gas strictly for fertiliser production. Industries such as tea processing and other manufacturing units connected to the national gas grid will receive 80% of their average gas consumption over the previous six months, while industrial and commercial consumers supplied through city gas distribution networks will also receive 80% of their previous consumption.