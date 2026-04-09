Fertiliser stocks rise after Cabinet clears higher subsidy for Kharif 2026

Fertiliser stocks moved higher after the Union Cabinet approved nutrient-based subsidy rates for the Kharif 2026 season.

The decision is aimed at ensuring affordable supply of key nutrients to farmers.

Following the announcement, fertiliser stocks saw buying interest across the board. Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore jumped 4.90%, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers rose 3.19%, National Fertilizers gained 2.76%, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 2.23%, Zuari Agro Chemicals advanced 1.20%, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals climbed 1.18%, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation rose 0.53%, and Shree Pushkar Chemicals surged 0.49%.

The Cabinet, chaired by Narendra Modi, approved subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers. The rates will be applicable from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026.