Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore standalone net profit declines 95.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore standalone net profit declines 95.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 40.88% to Rs 1483.85 crore

Net profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore declined 95.53% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.88% to Rs 1483.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1053.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 41.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 5723.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4050.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1483.851053.28 41 5723.764050.91 41 OPM %3.288.05 -1.212.34 - PBDT18.3484.41 -78 -4.2165.75 PL PBT5.8571.60 -92 -39.9129.13 PL NP3.1670.72 -96 -39.6041.23 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Natco Pharma tanks after Q4 profit declines 34% YoY to Rs 268 cr

Tega Industries Q4 PAT tumbles 58% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Natco Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Le Merite Exports consolidated net profit declines 65.96% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story