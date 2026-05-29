Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore standalone net profit declines 95.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.88% to Rs 1483.85 crore

Net profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore declined 95.53% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.88% to Rs 1483.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1053.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 41.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 5723.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4050.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.