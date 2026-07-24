Fervent Synergies standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Fervent Synergies declined 47.37% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.740.6833.7857.350.240.390.200.380.200.38

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