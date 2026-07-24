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Fervent Synergies standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Fervent Synergies declined 47.37% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.740.68 9 OPM %33.7857.35 -PBDT0.240.39 -38 PBT0.200.38 -47 NP0.200.38 -47

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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