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FGP reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 2783.33% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net Loss of FGP reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2783.33% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 756.52% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.730.06 2783 1.970.23 757 OPM %-20.23-333.33 --24.37-117.39 - PBDT-0.34-0.20 -70 0.080.01 700 PBT-0.34-0.20 -70 0.070 0 NP-0.29-0.15 -93 0.07-0.03 LP

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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