FGP standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 657.14% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of FGP declined 11.11% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 657.14% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.530.07-16.98-85.710.290.320.290.320.240.27

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