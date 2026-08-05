FGP standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 657.14% to Rs 0.53 croreNet profit of FGP declined 11.11% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 657.14% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.530.07 657 OPM %-16.98-85.71 -PBDT0.290.32 -9 PBT0.290.32 -9 NP0.240.27 -11
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