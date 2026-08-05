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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FGP standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

FGP standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 657.14% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of FGP declined 11.11% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 657.14% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.530.07 657 OPM %-16.98-85.71 -PBDT0.290.32 -9 PBT0.290.32 -9 NP0.240.27 -11

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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