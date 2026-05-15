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Fiberweb (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 63.68% to Rs 9.72 crore

Net loss of Fiberweb (India) reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 63.68% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.27% to Rs 10.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.52% to Rs 84.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.7226.76 -64 84.56101.29 -17 OPM %22.5325.86 -20.3920.49 - PBDT2.466.50 -62 17.7621.74 -18 PBT1.774.82 -63 13.4616.93 -20 NP-1.525.01 PL 10.0115.00 -33

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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