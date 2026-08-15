Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit declines 94.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 65.91% to Rs 9.86 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) declined 94.66% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 65.91% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.8628.9217.4422.161.576.530.365.330.275.06

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