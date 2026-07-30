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Fidel Softech consolidated net profit declines 15.15% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 127.94% to Rs 37.93 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech declined 15.15% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 127.94% to Rs 37.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.9316.64 128 OPM %11.6825.78 -PBDT4.744.90 -3 PBT4.274.84 -12 NP3.083.63 -15

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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