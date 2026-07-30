Fidel Softech consolidated net profit declines 15.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 127.94% to Rs 37.93 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech declined 15.15% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 127.94% to Rs 37.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.37.9316.6411.6825.784.744.904.274.843.083.63

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